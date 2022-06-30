Gazebo Gazette

On June 30, 2022, Harrison County Sheriff Office announced the arrest of Wilbur Gene Barr from Gulfport on a felony charge of Aggravated D.U.I. Causing Death.

According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, on April 12, 2022, the Harrison County Fire Service and the Harrison County Sheriff‘s Office responded to a traffic crash located on County Farm Road just south of Robinson Road in Gulfport involving two pickup trucks.

As a result of the traffic crash and injuries sustained, the driver of the second vehicle did not survive. The investigation and evidence collected led to Barr being charged with Aggravated D.U.I. Causing Death or Great Bodily Injury.

Wilbur G. Barr was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility and charged with Aggravated D.U.I. Causing Death.

Barr is being held in lieu of a $250,000.00 bond set by Justice Court Judge Louise Ladner pending his initial appearance.