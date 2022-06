Gazebo Gazette

On Tuesday May 31, 2022, Investigators from the Pass Christian Police Department served two arrest warrants for Felony Embezzlement from a business in Pass Christian.

Zenell Gwin and Raynaldo Smith; both Gulfport residents, were arrested at the Pass Christian Police Department and charged with Felony Embezzlement.

Both suspects were booked into the Harrison County Jail with a $75,000 bond, set by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.