by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher – editor@thegazebogazette.com

After a late night of shuffling votes across Mississippi’s fourth congressional district, unofficial results show Incumbent Representative Steven Palazzo (R) with a modest lead of 16,079 votes or 32% total with 99% of the precincts reporting until the Wednesday morning affidavits are released for the GOP (Republican) primary in the midterm election.

“Voting is a sacred duty in our country, and I am so happy to be surrounded by my family. For six terms I have been working tirelessly to represent the people of the Fourth District, ” expressed Congressman Palazzo. “I thank all of the voters for the faith they have put in me and trust that they will support me again today so we can continue to fight the dangerous agenda of congressional Democrats and take back a Republican majority.”

This will be a guaranteed run-off against either Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, who currently has 12,808 votes of 25% compared to primary challenger Clay Wagner sitting with 11,209 votes or 22%.

Once the official results are finished and the election is certified, the Mississippi Republican (GOP) run-off is set for June 28, 2022.

Former Hattiesburg Mayor Johnny Dupree easily won the Democratic Primary for the Mississippi 4th Congressional District by beating Pastor David Sellers 9607-1707 votes.

“We want to thank all for exercising their right to vote,” stated Dupree. “Our campaign strategy remains the same; to work hard.”

In Harrison County, there was a very low voter turnout among the current registered voters with only 10.6% casting ballots in either party.