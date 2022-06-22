Gazebo Gazette

The Long Beach Police Department would like the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile. Dawton Collins was last seen on June 19, 2022 in the area of Park Lane

in Long Beach, MS.

Collins was last known to be heading to the Long Beach Town Green at approximately 12:00p.m. on Sunday, June 19, 2022. Collins was last seen wearing blue jeans and bright red shoes. Collins shirt color is unknown.

Anyone with additional information regarding this individual or if anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of this individual are asked to call the Long Beach Police Department at 228-865-1981 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.