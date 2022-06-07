Gazebo Gazette

Reginald Norman of Gulfport pled guilty on Monday, June 6 at the Harrison County Circuit Courthouse in Gulfport, to one count of Trafficking of a Controlled Substance. Circuit Court Judge Randi P. Mueller sentenced Norman to serve a mandatory 12-year prison sentence.

The case began on March 2, 2020 when investigators with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant on a residence located at 5014 28th Street, Gulfport, MS, after they had purchased narcotics at that location.

“A search of the residence yielded, approximately 52 grams of heroin, 2 grams of methamphetamine, 97 grams of tetrahydrocannabinol (“THC”), over $12,000.00 in cash, a handgun, and various items of paraphernalia consistent with both the use and sale of illegal narcotics,” stated Assistant District Attorney Ian Baker, who prosecuted the case.

Both at the time of his arrest and during his plea hearing, Norman admitted to possessing the narcotics with intent to sale.

Due to the amount of Heroin and THC possessed by Norman, he was prosecuted under the Trafficking statute.

Additionally, the defendant had four (4) prior felony convictions, including convictions for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent, and Failure to Stop a Motor Vehicle, and was also indicted as an habitual offender.

As a habitual offender, Norman must serve the 12 year sentence, day-for-day, without the possibility of parole or early release.