by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher – editor@thegazebogazette.com

Following a close Republican primary in early June, the Mississippi 4th Congressional District Representative Steven Palazzo was defeated by Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell 54-46% on the Tuesday, June 28 GOP Run-Off.

Mississippi’s Fourth Congressional District serves all three coastal counties and goes slightly past Hattiesburg in the northern section of the region. Palazzo has served since 2011, after defeating 20-year incumbent; Gene Taylor.

Palazzo was seeking a seventh term and was considered vulnerable after being accused in a 2021 congressional ethics report of abusing his office by misspending campaign funds. In the last decade; however, Palazzo became known better for his lack of appearance in his own congressional district.

Before getting into the runoff with six opponents on the national scene; relatively unknown Sheriff Mike Ezell, spent his whole career in law enforcement.

Ezell was first elected Sheriff of Jackson County in a Special Election that was held 2014 where he won the General Election in 2015.

The GOP Nominee came to the office of sheriff previously with 35 years of law enforcement experience which includes patrol, traffic, jails, reserves, and as a detective while additionally being assigned to the FBI office for a time.

In Harrison County; the second largest county in the state and Palazzo’s home, the sheriff easily won with 55% of the vote or 7880 ballots cast to Palazzo’s 6430 0r 45%. Individual communities in The Gazebo Gazette region votes are shown below.

Mike Ezell Steven Palazzo

East Orange Grove 416 339

Gulfport 4 44 52

Gulfport 5 67 56

West Orange Grove 271 245

DeLisle 169 143

East Pass Christian 177 124

Westside 75 57

West Pass Christian 129 104

Ladner 129 132

West Lizana 60 74

West Long Beach 260 184

East Long Beach 201 188

Long Beach 5 240 215

Long Beach 6 144 137

Outside Long Beach 47 43

Pineville 192 160

Vidalia 69 31

County Farm/Gulf Haven 217 210

Gulfport 3 27 7

East North Gulfport 27 4

North Bel Aire 232 130

South Bel Aire 84 51

West North Gulfport 120 1

The Associated Press researched state records dating back to 1952 and found that no U.S. representative from Mississippi has been in a party primary runoff during those 70 years.

In the June 7 primary, Palazzo received 31.5% of the vote to Ezell’s 25% in a race with seven candidates.

On November, the winner of the runoff between Palazzo and Ezell will face Democrat Johnny L. DuPree, a former Hattiesburg mayor who was the 2011 Democratic nominee for governor, and Libertarian Alden Patrick Johnson.