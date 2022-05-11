Gazebo Gazette

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves announced Wednesday, May 11, 2022 the expansion of a major safety initiative on the Gulf Coast. The public safety operation, entitled the Mobile Enforcement Team Detail Operation, is a joint effort comprising a range of state, local, and federal law enforcement organizations.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety is leading the coordination and execution of the initiative.

The effort was first launched in April in Jackson. Already, efforts there have seen success and led to 49 arrests and the seizure of a multitude of drugs and illegal firearms.

This partnership represents a major surge in security efforts to directly target and counter violent crime, deter narcotics distribution, get illegal firearms off Mississippi streets, and keep communities safe.

“Every law enforcement organization participating in this operation has a common goal: the safety of our communities and the reduction of crime. Together, we are amplifying our strength with a force multiplier and echoing the reach of these agencies,” said Governor Reeves. “One of my administration’s top priorities is to keep Mississippians safe. We will do everything we can to stop criminals in their tracks and protect our people.”

Multiple agencies will assist the Department of Public Safety throughout this operation, including the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Mississippi Highway Patrol, Mississippi Capitol Police, National Guard Counter Drug Program, Alcoholic Beverage Control, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Drug Enforcement Agency, US Attorney’s Office, and Homeland Security Investigations among other states agencies depending on the circumstances.

The Mobile Enforcement Team will work in conjunction with local city and county law enforcement agencies.

Reeves and Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell from Gulfport announced the operation’s expansion in a press conference.