Gazebo Gazette

Over the last 16 years as the esteemed co-anchor of Good Morning America, former Pass Christian resident Robin Roberts has helped millions of people across the country greet each new morning, gracing our screens with heart and humility. She has sought to bring a bit of positivity into each day, even in the most trying of times.

Meet Robin Roberts at Pass Books on Saturday, April 9th from 2:00 – 4:00 PM as she signs her latest book, Brighter by the Day: Waking Up to New Hopes and Dreams. Due to the anticipated large turnout, this is a ticketed event. Ticket price is the price of the book.

Tickets may be purchased at Robin Roberts Signs Brighter by the Day: Waking Up to New Hopes and Dreams (simpletix.com).

Now, she shares with readers the guidance she’s received, her own hard-won wisdom, and eye-opening experiences that have helped her find the good in the world and usher in light—even on the darkest days.

Drawing on advice and knowledge she gleaned from conversations with loved ones, spiritual practices, and life experiences, Robin offers a window into how she feeds her own mind, spirit, and soul and invites readers to do the same.

With a deeply personal touch, she explains that just like any skill, optimism requires practice and demonstrates how we can shift our mindsets and give ourselves permission to let our best intentions take root and be true.

Full of profound insight and the compassion to meet readers wherever they are on their journey, this contemplative and uplifting read is a breath of fresh air that will bring a dose of joy into your daily life.

Pass Books/Cat Island Coffeehouse is located at 300 East Scenic Drive in Pass Christian. Visit www.passbooksonline.com, email info@passbooksonline.com , or call 228-222-4827 with questions or for more details.

Roberts is the anchor of ABC’s Good Morning America and the New York Times bestselling author of the memoir Everybody’s Got Something. Under her leadership, the broadcast has won three consecutive Emmy Awards for Outstanding Morning Program and has been the #1 morning show in America for 9 years running.

She also serves as the president at Rock’n Robin Productions, where she actively oversees creative content and new business partnerships.

Previously, Roberts was a contributor to ESPN. She has been the recipient of numerous awards, including a Peabody for her documentation of her own medical odyssey and the Arthur Ashe Courage Award.