On Tuesday, April 5, 2022, Kentrell Ramon Warren from Baton Rouge, LA. was arrested on one felony count of Receiving Stolen Property by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.

According to Sheriff Troy Peterson, Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted U.S. Border Patrol Agents conduct a traffic stop at the Menge Avenue exit on Interstate 10 in rural Pass Christian because of a stolen vehicle out of Louisiana.

The vehicle was a 2020 Dodge Journey and was reported stolen in Louisiana on April 02, 2022. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Kentrell Ramon Warren.

Kentrell Ramon Warren was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility and charged with one count of Receiving Stolen Property. Warren is being held in lieu of a $25,000.00 dollar bond set by county Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.