Gazebo Gazette

On Thursday, April 14, 2022, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department arrested Phoenix Gene Carr of Long Beach, Mississippi for felony charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) Wax and Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD).

On April 14, 2022 Investigators assigned to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division; along with Special Agents of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN), executed a search warrant at 7465 Red Creek Road, Long Beach, Mississippi.

The search warrant yielded approximately 400 grams of THC Wax, 360 dosage units of LSD, Psilocybin Mushrooms and methamphetamine, along with numerous firearms, bulk ammunition and drug paraphernalia indicative of drug distribution.

Investigators recovered nearly $15,000.00 dollars seized as drug proceeds.

Phoenix Gene Carr was arrested and is being held at the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Adult Detention Center in lieu of a $10,000 surety bond set by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Nick Patano.

Additional warrants are forthcoming for other individuals involved.