by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher – editor@thegazebogazette.com

As the Long Beach Police Department responded to a 911 call at 7:30am on Saturday, April 2, 2022, the police traveled to St. Augustine Avenue to investigate a heated argument, only to find two females shot at the scene.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirmed the elder woman; Deborah Switzer (no reported relation), died at the scene from the gunshot wounds before the police department arrived. Deborah Switzer’s daughter; Lauren Switzer, was the younger woman shot at the location according to the coroner.

Lauren Switzer was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead three hours later.

Long Beach Police Captain Patrick Craig said the department has determined the incident was a murder/suicide where the younger Switzer killed the mother. Due to the crime being under investigation, no information or motives were released.

Deborah Switzer was a retired, part-time interventionist teacher at Thomas L. Reeves Elementary School for the Long Beach School District. Both Switzer’s were from Long Beach according to the coroner.