Gazebo Gazette

Alex Koons, of Pass Christian and an alum of St. Stanislaus College Prep, was among 32 rising seniors to join the Tassels Chapter of the Mortar Board honor society at the University of Mississippi.

Mortar Board is a national honor society that recognizes college seniors for their achievements in scholarship, leadership and service, provides opportunities for continued leadership development, promotes service to colleges and universities and encourages lifelong contributions to the global community.

The criteria for selection include a minimum GPA of 3.0 or top 35% of the junior class, whichever is higher, and a demonstrated commitment to scholarship, leadership and service.

Koons is currently majoring in Chemical Engineering and has a co-op position with SABIC Corporate.

The 2022 class of new members was initiated into the chapter on March 9, and the initiation ceremony featured remarks by Ole Miss alumna Jan Farrington (’65) who also serves on the national Mortar Board Foundation board of directors.

