by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher – editor@thegazebogazette.com

Following approval of the agenda, minutes, and invitation to a school event from a D’Iberville High School Student at the Harrison County School District School Board of Trustees meeting Monday night, fifteen items were authorized from the consent agenda.

School Board member Tom Daniels was absent for personal reasons.

Initially, the board of trustees approved a 16th section sub-lease agreement between Mississippi Power and the Harrison County Board of Supervisors at the tower site located off County Farm Road in Gulfport for the county’s emergency communications commission.

A request from the Harrison County Child Nutrition Director to reject a bid proposal received for summer kitchen equipment and small wares was adopted by the board. Reverse auction was held on April 7, with a sole bidder that was beyond the allocated budget amount.

These bids will be conducted at a later date.

After approving a 2022 School Improvement Funding SIG 1003g application, the board authorized federal program funds to pay dual credit and advanced place for high school students free and reduced meals, a payment of $1750 to Mississippi Association of School Superintendents for membership dues, and advertising sealed bid proposals for Phonemic Awareness Curriculum.

A bid was awarded to Kelly Services for substitute services after the proposal was reviewed by the Bid Evaluation Committee. A complete copy of the bids and tabulation is on file at the Superintendent’s Office in Gulfport.

Finally, Jerri Hancock-Turan was promoted to the principal position at Pineville Elementary School in Pass Christian. Hancock-Turan previously served as assistant principal at Orange Grove Elementary.

Pineville Elementary was named a National Blue Ribbon School in 2019.