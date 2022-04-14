Gazebo Gazette

On Thursday, April 14 , 2022, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department arrested Gulfport resident Damari Demonti Daniels on one felony count of Accessory after the fact to Homicide.

According to Sheriff Troy Peterson, on December 17, 2021, county Deputies and Investigators responded to the area of Posey Bridge Road and Hwy 15 Saucier, MS., regarding the Homicide of 16 year old Lazarius Smith.

During the course of the investigation, Damari Daniels was developed as a suspect for Accessory after the fact to the Homicide.

A warrant was issued for Daniels and he was located with the assistance of the United States Marshall Service and transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

Daniels was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility and charged with one count of Accessory after the fact to Homicide.

The suspect is being held in lieu of a $25,000.00 dollar bond set by Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner.