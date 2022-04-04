by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher – editor@thegazebogazette.com

Coming down to the wire last Tuesday night, the Long Beach Bearcats baseball team beat district rival Picayune 4-3 at the Mike Rutledge Stadium, then defeated the Maroon Tide on the road 9-5 Friday night.

Collecting a six hit, four walks performance, the Bearcats (10-7, 3-1) won on a two-out, seventh inning single by Long Beach catcher Hunter Blackwell, which brought in senior shortstop Collin Dedeaux Tuesday night.

The Maroon Tide scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to tie the game, but the Bearcats took home their second district win with the walkoff.

Blackwell finished with two hits, a walk, and an RBI while teammate Jake Thomas had a single in the bottom of the second inning that brought in two runs.

The other run came on an error in the bottom of the fourth inning where Long Beach outfielder Ashton Schepens stole home with two outs.

The Bearcats were led from the mound by Cameron Fennell, who tossed five innings with 11 strikeouts and no runs, but allowed four hits and five walks. Long Beach Reliever Brendon Tillman came in to earn the win in the final two innings, striking out three batters.

Long Beach hosts West Harrison High School Monday night; which has been moved up due to inclement weather Tuesday.