Gazebo Gazette

Achievements in academics, service and leadership were recognized at The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) Gulf Park Awards Day Ceremony April 13, held at the Long Beach Campus.

“Awards Day is a special day on our campus,” said USM Gulf Park Student Affairs Coordinator Jessica Langston. “We love the opportunity to celebrate the service and achievements of our students, faculty, and staff in one ceremony. We were also excited to present five inaugural student awards this year to very deserving candidates. The dedication and tenacity of our campus community are what makes Southern Miss the special place that it is.”

Students, faculty, staff and alumni were honored during the ceremony. They include the following:

*2021-22 Gulf Coast Faculty Council President: Dr. David Holt

*Butch Oustalet Distinguished Professorship Service Award: Dr. Kristina Mojica

*Butch Oustalet Distinguished Professorship Teaching Award: Dr. Mary Funk

*Staff Excellence Award: Heather Richey, Beth Robertson, Amanda Seymour

*Students’ Choice Award: Jessica Langston

*Community Partner Recognition – Friendship Oak Award: Tom King, Mississippi Southern District Transportation Commissioner

*Student Excellence Award for Leadership: Hannah McDuffie

*Student Excellence Award for Service: Abigayle LaBorde

*Black and Gold Student Award: Veronica Sigcho*Student Employee of the Year: Ka’Lon Duncanson

*Graduate Assistant of the Year: Anna Millender

*Outstanding Student Organization: Fins and Flippers

*Student Government Association Recognition – Outgoing Executive Officers: Daniella Ramirez Alvarado, Ka’Lon Duncanson, Devan Hildebrand, and Hannah McDuffie

*Southern Connections Leadership Team Recognition – Outgoing Members: Demetria Askew, Queliah Conway, Ka’Lon Duncanson, Jamille Hartfield, Abugayle LaBorde, Trinity Lewis, Charlene Nathan, Tiffany Rancatore, Kimberly Richmond

*College Arts and Sciences, Coastal Operations Awards – School of Coastal Resilience and School of Ocean Science and Engineering: Devan Hildebrand, Outstanding Junior; Robyn Cuthbert and Ashley Vanderkooy, Outstanding Seniors; Abbey Matthews, Outstanding Political Science Undergraduate Student; Kededra Brown, Outstanding Political Science Master’s Student; April Hugi and Olaoluwa Oderinde, Outstanding Master of Science Students; Sara Marriott, Outstanding Doctoral Student; April Broome, Outstanding International Development Doctoral Student; Katelyn Taylor, The John E. Wallace Award for Outstanding History Major.

*College of Business and Economic Development, Coastal Operations, School of Leadership: Charles Bryant, Outstanding Accounting Student; Jefferson Reid, Outstanding Applied Technology Student; Jadelyn Yocum, Outstanding Business Administration Student; Jessica Clasper, Outstanding Industrial Engineering Technology Student; William Geiger, Outstanding Management Student; Elizabeth Stieffel, Outstanding Marketing Student; Jimmy Ballinger, Outstanding Logistics, Trade and Transportation Master’s Student; Steven Winters, Outstanding Human Capital Development Master’s Student; David Akanbi, Outstanding Doctoral Student; Elnora Lewis, Drs. Jack and Patti Phillips Human Capital Analytics Award; Brian Sajdak, Dr. Cyndi Gaudet Work Hard, Have Fun Make a Difference Award; Greg Sansone, Dr. Powe Leader Award.