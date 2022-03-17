by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher

Last Thursday, Baton Rouge Burglary Suspect; Justin Wilder, was extradited to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center by the St. Tammany’s Sheriff’s Office in Slidell, Louisiana for five counts of vehicular burglary in Pass Christian, Mississippi.

Early morning hours of October 12, 2021 at approximately 3:00am, several vehicles were burglarized in the Timber Ridge community of Pass Christian. According to authorities, Wilder broke into five “unlocked doors” of the automobiles and stole a number of materials.

The suspect’s vehicle was spotted by Pass Christian Police Officers and a pursuit ensued through Hancock County ending in Slidell, LA. The Parish Sheriff’s Office located and stopped the vehicle and seized the stolen merchandise from Timber Ridge, but held Wilder because of separate incidents.

Following the extradition back to Harrison County, Wilder was charged with 5 counts of vehicular burglary, commercial building, cars, ect and attempted burglary. The bond was set by the Justice Court for $10,000 per charge or $50,000 total.

Additional people were present during the incident according to Pass Christian Police Department, but the suspect was the only one that burglarized the vehicles.