Last Friday, the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce (MGCCC) was notified Pass Christian/Long Beach Chambers Director Gabrielle Rose presented a Letter of Resignation with her last day in the office being Wednesday, April 6.

Rose has been a vital part of the Chamber team and has taken on many roles and responsibilities beyond those as the Director of the Long Beach and Pass Christian Chambers; including the Taste of Long Beach, Putting in the Pass, etc.

The Ole Miss Alum was recently hired by Chris Boudreaux, the local Allstate Insurance Agent to become the Marketing Manager and lead Business Development. Additionally, Boudreaux is the President of the Pass Christian Chamber of Commerce.

“It has been my honor and privilege to work for the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce,” said Rose, who was hired in 2017. “I have truly enjoyed working alongside so many dynamic community leaders and small businesses. The spirit of the One Coast community is truly amazing and I look forward to continuing this work in my new role.”

A copy of the job description that Rose leaves as the Pass Christian/Long Beach Director has been listed. Resumes’ are being accepted through April 6 at 4 pm.

Pass Christian & Long Beach Chambers of Commerce, Director

Job Description

Job Summary Provide general management, coordination and administrative support of activities of the Pass Christian Chamber of Commerce and the Long Beach Chamber of Commerce in support of the mission of the organization to become the voice of business in Pass Christian and Long Beach as well as throughout Harrison County.

Job Emphasis Act as a representative of the Board of Directors in executing and communicating board policy while successfully implementing the program of work of the Pass Christian Chamber of Commerce, Long Beach Chamber of Commerce and Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce, Inc.

Evaluation Annual performance evaluation is administered by the Pass Christian and Long Beach Chambers of Commerce Chair, Operations Manager and the CEO of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce, Inc.

Administration

Provide, execute and oversee efficient administrative support and guidance for volunteers involved in various Pass Christian Chamber of Commerce, Long Beach Chamber of Commerce and Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce, Inc. activities.

Work in tandem with the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce, Inc. team members to aid in execution of program of work.

Responsible for the management of the finances and financial reporting, for the Pass Christian & Long Beach Chambers of Commerce, while working with the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce, Inc. Finance Director, each Board Treasurer and the CEO. Provide assistance in developing the annual budget and ensure the organizations are operating within parameters set by the Board.

Provide organizational support, record-keeping and direction necessary to ensure the success of the programs of the Pass Christian, Long Beach and Mississippi Gulf Coast Chambers of Commerce, Inc.

Provide appropriate volunteer motivation, management and development. In a timely manner, complete special projects as assigned by the Volunteer Chair(s) and or the CEO, which support the Pass Christian and Long Beach Chambers of Commerce’s goals and objectives. Communicate in a timely, efficient manner to the Board and membership, keeping Board members and CEO up-to-date on important issues between meetings. Hold accountability for developing budgets, recruiting volunteers, execution of events and final profitability of special events sanctioned by the Board of Directors Assist in day-to-day office execution; filing, organizing, database entry, invoicing, answering phones/inquiries, greet visitors, registration for programs of work throughout Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce, Inc. Assist in day-to-day office execution; filing, organizing, database entry, invoicing, answering phones/inquiries, greet visitors, registration for programs of work throughout Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce, Inc. In a timely manner, complete special projects as assigned by the Volunteer Chair(s) and or the CEO, which support the Pass Christian and Long Beach Chambers of Commerce’s goals and objectives. Membership Services Serve as an “information source” and resource to members regarding benefits, opportunities, discounts, etc. Answer questions and provide assistance to ensure a high level of member satisfaction. Maintain personal contacts within the local community to stay abreast of community, government and economic issues acting as a liaison to the Board of Directors. Assess membership needs and interests in order to assist in the development of programs that meet membership/stakeholder needs. Present a professional image in representing the Pass Christian, Long Beach and Mississippi Gulf Coast Chambers of Commerce, Inc. in the community. Develop and maintain cooperative relationships with other tourism, civic and chamber type organizations on the Coast and in Mississippi. Provide appropriate assistance to community groups as approved by the Board and CEO. Membership Development & Sales Actively market the Pass Christian and Long Beach Chambers of Commerce and the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce, Inc. to the community on a year-round basis. Recruit, promote and retain new/existing members. Program of Work Work directly with chair of each committee in setting direction, goals and determining annual program of work. Monitors progress, effectiveness and feasibility of programs and committees. Deliver reports to Executive Committee, Board of Directors and CEO regularly. Oversee that all activities coincide with the strategic plan and the mission of the Pass Christian, Long Beach and the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chambers of Commerce, Inc. Coordinate annual planning retreats and Board member orientation. Assist the Board in recruiting committee chairs and developing potential leaders. Seek sources of additional revenue to support Pass Christian and Long Beach Chambers of Commerce programs. Special Events Evaluate potential new programs for recommendation to the Board of Directors. Marketing & Communication Be the official administrative representative and spokesperson of the Pass Christian and Long Beach Chambers of Commerce in all instances and situations when staff representation in appropriate and as directed by the Chair or CEO. Write articles and press releases monthly and as needed. Create marketing materials, flyers, logos, signage for events and membership with programs such as Publisher, Canva, etc. Maintain specific social media accounts for special events in partnership with the Marketing & Communications Director. Education, Skills, Abilities & Experience Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing, Communications, Journalism, Business or related field preferred. 3-5 years’ experience managing programs and large events. Some experience working with or at a Chamber of Commerce Must be able to travel independently to many Chamber functions. Must be able to demonstrate proficiency software and platforms including but not limited to Office Outlook, Word, Excel, Canva, Publisher, Chamber Master, social and virtual platforms. Experience in Publisher and or Canva. Must be able to lift up to 50 pounds. Must be able to work after and before office hours as needed and directed by the Board or CEO. Experience leading and managing strategic initiatives in subject matter. Ability to interact seamlessly with executives. Excellent written and oral communication skills, planning and organizational skills, the ability to work with a small team and strong presentation skills. Some experience with meeting planning. Must have reliable cell phone. Employee must have an automobile, valid driver’s license and liability insurance on the automobile that will insure against any loss or damage to life or property that may be caused by an automobile accident.



For more information call 228-604-0014.