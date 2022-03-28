by Joseph W. Gex II, Contributing Writer

West Harrison High School hosted their annual West Harrison Invitational track meet that featured nine teams.

The Saint Stanislaus Rock-A-Chaws tallied 130 points to take third in the boys’ team standings behind champion d’Iberville with 150 points and Harrison Central’s 136 points. The Hurricanes scored 58.5 points to place fifth.

The Rocks were led by double-winner Keegan Leverett who won the 1600m and 800m runs with times of 4:25.10 and 2:04.02, respectively.

Chandler Chapman won the 110m hurdles with a time of 15.28. The Rocks’ 4x100m relay team of Chapman, Canye Bankston, Davien Lagarde, and Ja’Kobe Cameron won the event with a time of 44.36.

Other top three finishers include Ryan Tyler (discus, 2nd, 123′ 1″; shotput, 3rd, 42′ 1″), Cameron (long jump, 3rd, 18′ 8″), 4x800m relay team of Carson Leverett, Gus Breisacher, Reed Fairley, and Alex Fabra (2nd, 9:27.61), 4x200m relay team of Bankston, Chapman, Cameron, and Evan Noel (2nd, 1:33.06), Evan Noel (400m, 3rd, 53.27), and the 4x400m relay of Breisacher, Carson Leverett, Noel, and Micah Bishop (3rd, 3:43.09).

West Harrison did not have any top three finishers at the meet.

The Crescents tallied 105.5 points to place third behind champion Gauter with 141 points and d’Iberville with 133 points. West Harrison scored 100 points to finish fourth in the nine-team division.

The Crescents were paced by winners Emily Reinike (high jump, 1st, 4′ 10″), 4x800m relay team (1st, 11:21.48), and Collen Nolan (1600m, 1st, 6:13.45).

Other top three finishers include Margaret Compretta (pole vault, 2nd, 7′ 6″), Elle Powers (3200m, 2nd, 14:16.88), Nolan (800m, 2nd, 2:42.95), Rylie Moore (800m, 3rd, 2:46.87), and the 4x400m relay (2nd, 4:36.37).

West Harrison was paced by winner Tiona Frick who won the 800m run with a time of 2:40.25.

Other top three finishers include Taylor Hopgood (shotput, 2nd, 29′ 9″), Melony Robinson (triple jump, 3rd, 30′ 7″), Deasia Williams (pole vault, 3rd, 7′ 6″), the 4x800m relay team (2nd, 12:09.27), Mya Rodriguez (300m hurdles, 2nd, 52.53), and the 4x400m relay team (3rd, 4:38.22).