by Joseph W. Gex II, Contributing Writer

The Pass Christian Pirates scored 144 points to claim the boys’ team title at the Pass Christian Invitational. The Saint Stanislaus Rock-A-Chaws placed third with only half of a team participating and scoring 114 points.

The Lady Pirates tallied 155 points to place second behind champion Newman with 187 points.

The Pirates were led by double-winner Kam White (long jump, 19′ 8″; triple jump, 39′ 11″), the 4x200m relay with a time of 1:38.61, the 4x100m relay in 47.18, Tahli Clark (200m, 23.85), Larry Burks (high jump, 6′), Thomas Carter (pole vault, 14′), and the 4x400m relay with a time of 3:47.73.

Other top three finishes for the Pirates include Aiden Dedeaux (high jump, 2nd, 5′ 6″), the 4x800m relay team (2nd, 18:59.94), Julius Grady (110m hurdles, 3rd, 20.04), Ollie Bailey (1600m, 3rd, 5:00.80), and Landon Laphand (400m, 2nd, 54.34).

The Rocks were led by double-winner Keegan Leverett who scorched the earth in the 1600m with a winning time of 4:18.73 which set a new school record eclipsing the previous record of 4:24 set by Kyle Lewis in 2004. Keegan Leverett also won the 800m in 1:59.85 which was just .25 seconds off the school record. It is also the first sub-2 minute 800m in the area since 1991.

Evan Noel won the 400m in 53.34 and Ryan Tyler won the discus with a throw of 137′.

Other top three finishers for SSC include Jaden Tran (long jump, 2nd, 18′ 5″; triple jump, 37′ 10″), Ryan Tyler (shot put, 2nd, 41′ 7″), Bret Tyler (discus, 3rd, 90′ 2 1/2″), the 4x200m relay (3rd, 1:46.49), the 4x100m relay (2nd, 48.07), Mateen Kellum (200m, 2nd, 24.18), and the 4x400m relay (3rd, 3:54.49).

The Lady Pirates were paced by double-winner Hailee Simms (triple jump, 33′ 5″; 100m hurdles, 16.56), Haleigh Haynes (high jump, 5′), and Kylah Bell (200m, 27.30).

Other top three finishers include Bell (high jump, 2nd, 4′ 10″), Chanel Howard (long jump, 2nd, 16′ 7″; triple jump, 2nd, 33′ 1″), Kamaiyah Pruitt (shotput, 2nd, 27′ 7″; discus, 2nd, 71′ 10 1/2″), 4x800m relay (3rd, 12:00.00), Maleygh Acker (100m, 3rd, 13.00), 4x200m relay (2nd, 1:54.38), 4x100m relay (2nd, 52.78), Morgan McWilliams (400, 2nd, 1:09.36), and the 4x400m relay (3rd, 4:59.44).