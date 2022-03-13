by Joseph W. Gex II, Contributing Writer

The Pass Christian Pirates finished third overall at the West Harrison Invitational on Thursday, March 3, with 70 points while the Lady Pirates finished second with 98.5 points.

Saint Stanislaus Rock-A-Chaws took fourth scoring 65.5 points.

West Harrison was third in the girls division with 80.5 points and ninth in the boys rankings with 26.5 points. Long Beach placed fourth in the girls division with 80 points while the Bearcats were seventh in the boys rankings with 32 points. D’Iberville won both the boys and girls divisions with 148 points in each category.

Pass Christian was led by Thomas Carter (pole vault, 1st, 14′), 4x800m relay team (1st, 9:12.32), Zach Thomas (1600m, 2nd, 5:09.20), Landon Laphand (400m, 3rd, 54.47; 800m, 2nd, 2:20.39), and the 4x400m relay team (3rd, 3:50.49).

SSC was led by Chandler Chapman who won the 110m hurdles in 16.4 and placed second in the 300m hurdles with a time of 43.87. Other top three finishers for SSC were Ryan Tyler (discus, 3rd, 128′ 10″), the 4x200m relay team (3rd, 1:35.50), and Canye Bankston (200m, 2nd, 24.01).

Long Beach was paced by Decarius Evans who won the 800m in 2:19.97.

The Hurricanes did not have a top three finisher in the boys division. The Lady Pirates scored 98.5 points to place second behind D’Iberville.

The Lady Pirates were led by Hailee Simms who won the triple jump with a leap of 33′ and was second in the 100m hurdles with a time of 17.53. Other top three finishers for the Lady Pirates include Christian Newton (high jump, 2nd, 4′ 6″), Chanel Howard (triple jump, 2nd, 31′ 6″), Reese Miller (pole vault, 2nd, 7′), 4x800m relay team (3rd, 12:40.25), Mayleah Acker (100m, 3rd, 13.51), 4x100m relay team (2nd, 53.80), and Dashayla Dedeaux (200m, 3rd, 28.54).

The Lady Hurricanes were led by Melony Robinson who won the long jump with a distance of 15′ 7″ and Mya Rodriguez who won the 100m hurdles in 17.51 and the 300m hurdles in 52.89. Other top three finishers include Sarah Warren (triple jump, 3rd, 30′ 9″) and the 4x400m relay team (2nd, 4:57.96).

The Lady Bearcats were paced by Brooklyn Biancamano who won the 3200m run with a time of 11:59.23 and Bridey Walters who won the 800m in 2:41.16.