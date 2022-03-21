by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher

Coming off a sweep loss against a district opponent, the Pass Christian Pirates (10-5) turned things around in another direction. Throwing from the mound in a starting role, Pass Christian relief pitcher Dylan Welter tossed a 2 hit shutout in five innings for a 10-0 win over the Forrest County Agricultural High School (FCAHS) Aggies Saturday afternoon.

“It was Dylan’s first start of the year and it was really good to see him go multiple innings today,” said Pass Christian Head Baseball Coach Ricky Smith. “We played team baseball fundamentally, and that’s what you have to do if you want to win ball games.”

In the bottom of the third inning, Pass Christian Shortstop Peyton Lacy hits a ground ball where two runs scored from two errors committed by the Aggies. Shortly after, Pirates infielder Eli Hilbun and L.J. Jaynes hit RBI (runs batted in) singles to build a 4-0 lead at the end of the inning.

Wild pitches, walks, and hits hurt the Aggies for the next two innings as Welter ended the game on a line drive double that brought in Pirates Aden Purchner and Mycanton Warren for a 10-0 mercy rule victory.

Welter finished a complete game five innings with 6 strikeouts from the mound while contributing two hits from the plate and 3 RBIs.

Warren reached base three times and scored 3 runs and eight players reached base during the game.

Pass Christian will host district opponent Moss Point Monday afternoon at the Philip Terrell Complex because of Tuesday’s weather. Game starts at 7pm.