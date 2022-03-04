by Calvin Ishee, Associate Publisher

In spite of steady rain showers early on Sunday morning, the rain stopped just in time for the 2022 Pass Parade. As the parade began rolling at noon, Mardi Gras revelers were primed and ready to celebrate Mardi Gras.

After a two year absence due to the dreaded Covid-19 virus, parade goers and float riders alike were excited to don their favorite Mardi Gras costume and enjoy the spirit of Mardi Gras.

According to the St. Paul Carnival Association’s Facebook page, close to 70 floats drove the streets of Pass Christian spreading lots of cool throws to kids and adults alike, on both sides of the street.

City officials expressed the parade happened without incident. Furthermore, at Tuesday’s Board of Alderman meeting Mayor Jimmy Rafferty and Board members were effusive with their praise for City employees from all of it’s departments.

Public Works Director Kirk Ladner lauded his team for the outstanding job that they did in cleaning public streets and moving a large number of road barriers. He commented, “This is the toughest day of the year for us and our team did great. I’m proud of our guys.”

The next St. Paul Carnival’s Pass Parade is scheduled for Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 12pm. Come rain or shine you can always count on The Pass Parade.