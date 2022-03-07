Gazebo Gazette

Last Monday, Alcorn State hired Pass Christian native Raynoid Dedeaux to be the athletic director for the Historically Black College or University (HBCU) Division I program.

Dedeaux leaves his title as deputy commissioner of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) after 16 years. In this role, he secured contracts with media for multi-million dollar deals.

The newly named athletic director played football for Alcorn State while earning a bachelor and masters degree from the HBCU. Dedeaux graduated from Pass Christian High School.