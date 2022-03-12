Gazebo Gazette

In November of 2021, the Dr. Philip Terrell Excellence in EducationTeacher Grant was awarded to the pre-k classroom teacher at Pass Christian Elementary.

Recently, this grant was used to begin a hydroponic garden to give the preschool children an opportunity to have a real world and hands-on learning experience in growing food.

This smart hydroponic garden has a digital indicator which lets the “class botanist of the day” know when to add water, food, or turn the growth lights on.

Students have been given the opportunity to take fresh herbs home to share with their families.