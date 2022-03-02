Gazebo Gazette

Beginning at Pass Christian War Memorial Park, cyclists will bike along the Mississippi Gulf Coast to raise awareness of organ, eye, and tissue donation. In Mississippi, there are more than 1,300 people waiting on a life-saving transplant.

One organ donor can save eight lives and one tissue donor can save or heal the lives of 75 recipients or more. Visit msora.org to register as an organ, eye, and tissue donor.

The event is the 4th Annual Hero 100 Bike Ride sponsored by Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at War Memorial Park, Pass Christian, MS. Registration begins at 7 a.m., and the ride begins at 8 a.m.

Help us to lower that number by encouraging loved ones to register to be a donor. One donor can save eight lives and one tissue donor can heal the lives of 75 others.

Packet pickup will be on Friday, March 4th from 4-6 pm at Biloxi Bicycle Works located at 993 Howard Avenue, Biloxi. Packets will also be available the morning of the ride.

Hollywood Casino has a block of rooms available for Hero 100 participants at the rate of $109.00. To book a room, please call 228-469-2100 and use the group code HBR0403.

Due to Covid-19, we will unfortunately not be able to offer lunch after the ride. We will be providing water and snacks along the route and after the ride.