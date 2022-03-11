Gazebo Gazette

On March 10, 2022; the Pass Christian Police Department, along with assistance of Animal Control Officers from the Pass Christian Fire Department, Long Beach Police Department, Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and the Humane Society of South Mississippi seized more than (60) sixty dogs and one cat from a residence within the city limits of Pass Christian.

The Pass Christian Police Department is working with the Humane Society of South MS to determine the health and well-being of each animal that was seized, according to Police Chief Daren Freeman.

Criminal charges against the owners are being finalized and more information will be released once they are served.