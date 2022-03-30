Gazebo Gazette

On Tuesday March 29, 2022 at approximately 4:32pm, Pass Christian Police Officers conducted a traffic stop on North Street near Fitzpatrick Avenue for speeding.

The driver was identified as Michael Dedeaux of the Delisle community in Harrison County.

A search of the vehicle produced a misdemeanor amount of Marijuana, and a black vacuumed sealed bag containing 541 grams of Methamphetamine. Dedeaux was placed into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute.

Dedeaux was also issued traffic citations for speeding and no proof of liability insurance along with a citation summons for Possession of Marijuana in a Motor Vehicle.

The suspect was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center with no bond pending federal prosecution. The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) assisted with the investigation.