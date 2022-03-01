Gazebo Gazette

The Mississippi Association of Partners in Education will recognize Mississippi’s top school-community partnerships during the 20th annual Governor’s Awards Virtual Celebration on Thursday, March 31 at 11:30 am, plus additional times that the event will be broadcast in April and May.

MAPE will award 24 school-community partnership programs that have produced outstanding results for students in K-12 public schools throughout Mississippi.

“I can’t stress enough the importance of establishing and maintaining effective community partnerships and its correlation with improved student learning outcomes,” said David Schommer, MAPE president. “Our 2022 Governor’s Award winners are truly making a difference in their community. They exemplify what can be achieved in Mississippi, through effective collaboration with community partners. Congratulations to all of our award winners!”

The Governor’s Award selection committee, comprising representatives from business, industry, nonprofits, and education, judged each entry using a uniform set of criteria to measure the overall effectiveness of partnership activities.

2022 GOVERNOR’S AWARD RECIPIENTS:

District & Community-Wide Governor’s Awards

Pass Christian Public School District with Rotary Club of Pass Christian. This project worked to intentionally teach our students 21st-century learning skills through the emphasis of STREAM (science, technology, reading, engineering, art, and mathematics) education for all via the district’s X-STREAM Learning Plan.

MULTI-LEVEL SCHOOL Governor’s Awards