Gazebo Gazette

The American Heart Association is teaming up with Coach Payton Ragon in bringing the Kids Heart Challenge to Pass Christian Elementary School (PCES).

All of the students from pre-K 4 through fifth grade will have the opportunity to learn about the importance of diet and exercise in order to maintain a healthy heart.

The students learned about some real-life “Heart Heroes” who are children, just like them who have congenital heart disease.

To learn more about the healthy heart challenge and meet some heart heroes, visit http://american.heart.org/kidsheartchallenge/.