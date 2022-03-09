Gazebo Gazette

The Pass Christian Public Library announces the 2021 selection is Memorial Drive: A Daughter’s Memoir by Pulitzer Prize-winning poet and author Natasha Trethewey.

Beginning last summer, the community has been encouraged to read the book and engage in book discussions, panel discussions, and other programs.

The Author Presentation by Natasha Trethewey was originally scheduled for last fall but was postponed and has now been re-scheduled for Wednesday, May 4th at 6:30 pm at the Randolph Center in Pass Christian (315 Clark Avenue).

Memorial Drive: A Daughter’s Memoir is a chillingly personal and exquisitely wrought memoir of a daughter reckoning with the brutal murder of her mother at the hands of her former stepfather, and the moving, intimate story of a poet coming into her own in the wake of a tragedy.

Natasha Trethewey, who was born in Gulfport, Mississippi, is a Pulitzer Prize-winner who served two terms as the 19th Poet Laureate of the United States (2012-2014), while also serving as the Poet Laureate of the State of Mississippi (2012-2016).

In addition to the New York Times bestseller Memorial Drive: A Daughter’s Memoir (2020); she is the author of Beyond Katrina: A Meditation on the Mississippi Gulf Coast (2010), a book of nonfiction ; and five collections of poetry including Native Guard (2006), for which she was awarded the Pulitzer Prize. She is the recipient of many awards, fellowships and honors, including the Rebekah Johnson Bobbitt National Prize for Lifetime Achievement in Poetry from the Library of Congress.

Trethewey teaches at Northwestern University where she is the Board of Trustees Professor of English in the Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences.

Copies of Memorial Drive: A Daughter’s Memoir are available for check out at the Pass Christian Library or for purchase at Pass Christian Books. The author event with Trethewey is free and open to the public.

Please call the library (228-452-4596) or email passchristianlibrary@gmail.com if you have any questions or need further information or visit https://www.facebook.com/One-Book-One-Pass-1039070059489155/ for more information!