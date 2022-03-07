Gazebo Gazette

Our Lady Academy 8th grader Elizabeth Simpson earned the title of champion of the County Spelling Bee held at St. Stanislaus College on February 8, 2022. This is her second consecutive County Championship.

Simpson will advance to the state spelling bee on March 12, 2022.

Elizabeth is no stranger to spelling bees. At 8 years old, she competed in her first spelling bee, earning 5th place. She begins preparing for the District Spelling Bee during the summer months and continues studying all year long.

“One of the most difficult words I have come across in my recent studies is the word Y-T-T-R-I-F-E-R-O-U-S’ which means: bearing or containing yttrium or related elements. This is just one of the 4000 words that are used in the spelling bees. I’m really excited to move forward to the next level of competition and feel prepared for the challenge,” said Elizabeth.

There are 35 Mississippi counties that represent 214 schools registered with the E.W. Scripps Company, which runs the Scripps National Spelling Bee, that could qualify for the state-level competition.

The county bees are being held this month across the state to determine who will qualify for the state bee.

The Mississippi University for Women will serve as host for the state spelling bee at 9:00 a.m. on March 12, 2002.

Elizabeth is the daughter of Drs. Samuel and Janet Simpson of Diamondhead.