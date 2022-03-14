Gazebo Gazette

Our Lady Academy (OLA) Senior Alyssa Fayard has been named the star student for the 2021-2022 Star Student-Teacher Achievement Recognition (STAR) award with Julie Cranford being named the as the 2021-2022 STAR teacher.

In addition to being named Star Student, Alyssa was recently commended for her National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (NMSQT) performance, and also named AP Scholar with Distinction for her Advanced Placement (AP) exam scores.

“Alyssa is well deserving of this recognition and we are all proud of her and her achievements. This is truly a reflection of her outstanding dedication and diligence towards her academic success. She places high academic standards on herself and has always demonstrated exemplary character in and out of the classroom,” expressed Cranford.

An honors student, Alyssa is a member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, and serves as Committee Chair for the Youth Legislature. She holds title as Captain of the Robotics Team and mentors the FIRST Lego League members of OLA and Holy Trinity Catholic School.

Additionally, Fayard volunteers as a counselor for Our Lady of the Gulf Vacation Bible School and assists in the Pink Heart Fundraiser events, supporting breast cancer survivors. As a two-sport athlete, she has lettered both in cross country and archery, and has been a member of the Campus Ministry since 9th grade.

The STAR Student is asked to designate a STAR Teacher; teachers who have been most instrumental in their academic development. Alyssa designated science teacher, Julie Cranford as her STAR Teacher. The science teacher has been recognized as a STAR teacher eight times during her years at OLA.

This year will mark the 57th Anniversary of the STAR program. Established by the Mississippi Economic Council in 1965, the purpose of the STAR program is to recognize outstanding students and teachers in Mississippi. Star Students are selected on the basis of academic excellence.

Both American College Test scores and scholastic averages are compared to determine the school’s STAR Student. The STAR program encourages and promotes academic achievement among Mississippi’s high school seniors.

The annual Education Celebration will be held on April 14, 2022, at the Clyde Muse Center, 515 Country Place Parkway in Pearl, MS.