Gazebo Gazette

Our Lady Academy (OLA) dance program has named Jonna Tomei Ball as the new dance coach for the 2022-2023 season.

Jonna Tomei Ball has been dancing since the age of 2 and competing since the age of 7. She was a member of the Varsity Cheer Team for one year and a member of the Pearl River Central High School Blue Angels Dance Team for three years.

The Blue Angels went on to win the Mississippi State Dance Team Championship for their jazz routine Jonna’s senior year.

After graduation, she went on to work for the Universal Dance Association as a Dance Camp Instructor, where she taught summer camps throughout Mississippi to junior high and high school teams.

She then attended Pearl River Community College and auditioned to be a member of the String of Pearls Dance Team, where she was selected as Lieutenant Officer her freshman year and Captain her sophomore year.

The team won the ADTS College Championship in the Pom category both of those years, and Jonna was also a top 5 collegiate soloist.

In 2016, Jonna auditioned to be a member of the New Orleans Saintsations; the NFL Cheer Team for the New Orleans Saints. She was a member of the New Orleans Saintsations for 5 seasons.

During her time as a Saintsation, Jonna served as Captain and was also selected by her coaches to attend Pro Action in Las Vegas, a dance convention for college and professional dance teams.

Jonna stated, “I am thrilled to share my love for dance with the young ladies of OLA! I am looking forward to a great year!”

Jonna is now the owner of Rhythm & Grace Dance Center in Kiln, Mississippi where she continues to share her love and passion for dance with others.