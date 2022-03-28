Gazebo Gazette

Mississippi’s Red Snapper season will open for private recreational anglers and state for-hire vessels at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, May 27, 2022, with an anticipated mid-season closure date of Monday, July 4, 2022, at 11:59 p.m.

As with previous years, a mid-season closure will allow for Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (MDMR) staff to compile landings information and examine the potential for a season extension.

The season will be open seven days a week in both state and federal waters. The season will close if the annual catch target (ACT) for recreational fishermen is projected to be reached at any point after the season opens.

It will also close if the Gulf-wide quota is reached.

Private recreational anglers can fish out to 200 nautical miles. Vessels with state for-hire permits can fish in state territorial waters, which is nine nautical miles south of the barrier islands.

One angler per vessel, per trip is required to report through the MDMR Tails n’ Scales system.

As a reminder, Marine Patrol officers encountering anglers fishing for or possessing Red Snapper without a trip authorization number will result in fish confiscation and fines.

Anglers may register their account through a smartphone app available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or online at tailsnscales.org. Returning Tails n’ Scales users must download the most recent update of the app for the 2022 season which will be published in May.

Tails n’ Scales administrators can be contacted for assistance by email at snapper@dmr.ms.gov or by phone at (228) 325-1585.