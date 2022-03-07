Gazebo Gazette

Military One Coast, a division of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce, will host its Annual Meeting event on March 16, 2022, in the Regions Bank Room at the Knight Nonprofit Center located at 11975 Seaway Road, Gulfport, MS 39503.

This complimentary event will feature representatives from the Keesler Air Force Base, Combat Readiness Training Center, Naval Construction Battalion Center and the 1108th TASMG providing updates on their respective bases.

Confirmed speakers include:

Colonel William H. Hunter, Commander, 81 st Training Wing, Keesler Air Force Base, Biloxi

Colonel Stuart M. Rubio, Commander, 403 rd Wing, Air Force Reserve Command, Keesler Air Force Base, Biloxi

Colonel Berry L. McCormick, Commander, Combat Readiness Training Center, Gulfport

Captain Jeff Powell, Commander, Naval Construction Battalion Center, Gulfport

Lieutenant Colonel Andrew M. Ratcliffe, III , Facility Commander, 1108 TH TASMG, Gulfport

“As a military support organization, Military One Coast is a vital part of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber’s program of work,” said Adele Lyons, Chief Executive Officer of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce, Inc. “Hearing the updates from the Base Commanders shows the strength of the bases and their personnel here on the Gulf Coast.”

Doors to the event will open at 7:30 a.m., and the program will begin promptly at 8:00 a.m. Registration is strongly encouraged on the Chamber website at www.mscoastchamber.com or by calling 228-604-0014.

For more information, contact Programming Director Alexis Higgins at 228.604.0014 or Alexis@mscoastchamber.com.