by Joseph W. Gex II, Contributing Writer

The Pass Christian Lady Pirates tallied 170 points to claim the girls team title at the St. Patrick Invitational held on Thursday, May 17. The Lady Bearcats tallied 104 points to place third in the eight team field.

The Lady Pirates were led by Hailee Simms who won the 100m hurdles in 17.36 and Dashayla Dedeaux who won the 100m in 13.37.

The Lady Pirates’ 4x100m relay team won their event with a time of 53.03 while Kylah Bell won the 200m in 28.34.

Haleigh Haynes won the high jump with a leap of 4′ 10″ and Chanel Howard won the long jump with a leap of 14′ 5 1/2″ and the triple jump with a leap of 32′ 3 1/2″.

Other top three finishes by the Lady Pirates include Maleygh Acker (100m, 2nd, 13.51), Kailey Taylor (400m, 3rd, 1:06.80), Kyleigh Haynes (300m hurdles, 2nd, 53.60), Anaya Bradley (200m, 2nd, 28.35), 4x200m relay (2nd, 1:56.20), 4x400m relay (3rd, 4:45.04), Reese Miller (pole vault, 3rd, 7′), Simms (triple jump, 2nd, 32′ 2″), and the 4x800m relay (3rd, 12:03.49).

The Lady Bearcats were paced by Brooklyn Biancamano who won the 1600m with a time of 5:20.77 and the 800m in 2:26.65. Jakiya Holland was also a double-winner in the discus (85′ 3 1/2″) and shotput (29′ 10″) and Mya Shaffer won the 300m hurdles with a time of 51.96 and was third in the 100m hurdles in 18.86.

Other top three finishers for the Lady Bearcats include Alexandria Cruz (3200m, 3rd, 14:19.53), Bridey Walters (800m, 3rd, 2:44.22), and Marlanna Moore (long jump, 3rd, 13′ 11″).

The Pirates scored 125.5 points to take silver in the boys team standings while Long Beach scored 69 points to place fifth.

The Pirates were led by the 4x400m relay team that won their event in 3:46.56. Other top three finishers include Landon Laphand (400m, 3rd, 54.80), Braxton Piernas (300m hurdles, 3rd, 47.63), Zach Thomas (800m, 2nd, 2:14.90), Tahli Clark (200m, 3rd, 23.91), 4x200m relay (3rd, 1:39.64), Thomas Carter (pole vault, 2nd, 13′), Larry Burks (high jump, 2nd, 5′ 8″), Aiden Dedeaux (high jump, 3rd, 5′ 8″), and the 4x800m relay (2nd, 8:57.00).

The Bearcats were led by top three finishers including the 4x100m relay team that finished third in 45.86 and Exavier Johnson who placed third in the triple jump with a leap of 38′ 9 1/2″.