by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher

With a key matchup from the mound Tuesday night at the Phillip Terrell Complex, the Pass Christian Pirates baseball team shutout key district opponent Stone County 2-0.

The Pirates (13-6, 3-2) got an exceptional performance from starting pitcher and Southern Miss signee Peyton Lacy, who tossed a two-hit complete game, shutout with 12 strikeouts against Tomcat All-Star Pitcher Gehrig Conard.

Conard pitched a complete game with eleven strikeouts and no earned runs, but Pass Christian scores came after an error when Lacy hit a single in the bottom of the third inning. The error brought in both runs.

“I thought he was as advertised,” expressed Pass Christian Head Baseball Coach Ricky Smith. “Lacy’s been great all year and he did it against the best around last night. He’s the best all around player I’ve coached in 17 years and it’s a joy to watch him compete.”

Lacy helped himself at the plate with 2 hits, one being a triple for the Pirates, and being hit by a pitch. Pass Christian shortstop Dylan Welter reached base three times with two hits and a walk.

Pirate catcher Andre Gilberti threw out the only Stone County runner that attempted to steal in the top of the third inning.

Pass Christian’s next game is on the road Friday against Stone County in Wiggins.