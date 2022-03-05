Associated Press

The City of Gulfport will soon begin its search to find another police chief. Gulfport Chief Chris Ryle said will retire from the Gulfport Police Department by May 1.

“I’ve been doing this for 24-and-a-half years,” the chief told the station. “My family has sacrificed greatly. It’s time for me to focus on them.”

Ryle has accepted a position with the Mississippi Aquarium, where he’ll serve as vice president of Safety and Security.

Mayor Billy Hewes selected Ryle to be the city’s police chief on July 31, 2020. Ryle said the mayor is aware of his decision to retire and they’ll meet next week when he plans to formally thank the mayor for trusting him to lead the department.