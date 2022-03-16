Gazebo Gazette

The Gail Keenan Art Center at Coast Episcopal School is excited to announce Paper Fools: Works on Paper, a group show featuring paper-based art created by some of the area’s most dynamic artists. Paper Fools will be on view April 1 to April 30, 2022.

Curated by Gulf Coast photographer and artist Ann Madden, the show will also feature works by artists Kat Fitzpatrick, Laurin Stennis, Church Goin’ Mule, Mary Hardy, Paulette Dove, Yuki Northington, Laura Scialdone, Michelle Allee, Kerr Grabowski, Diane Killeen, Sadako Lewis, Dale Pohl, Suzanne Findeisen, Annita Johnson and Carmen Lugo.

“These sixteen artists have transformed the most basic of art supplies, a piece of paper, into something extraordinary,” said Madden, who added that drawing, painting, mixed media, photography and print are among the mediums that will be displayed.

An Opening Reception, free and open to the public, will be held on Friday, April 1, from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Works will be available for purchase, and a portion of each sale supports the Gail Keenan Art Center, whose mission is to enhance arts education and appreciation of the arts at Coast Episcopal School and the Gulf Coast.

The Opening Reception also will include refreshments and a Paper Fools photobooth. DJ Side Hustle will be spinning vinyl during the reception to provide the soundtrack for this unique and celebratory event, which marks the return of the art gallery’s public programming after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coast Episcopal School (www.coastepiscopalschool.org) is an independent school serving students from 18 months through sixth grade. Coast Episcopal School has fostered a life-long love of learning since 1950. For more information, please call 228-452-9442 or visit www.coastepiscopalschool.org.