Gazebo Gazette

Faculty and staff of Coastal Operations at The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) have been awarded funds to support their individual and collaborative pursuits through the Faculty and Staff Development Awards program.

Dr. Jacob Breland, Interim Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs, Coastal Operations, explains that the awards were originally conceived as part of the Coastal Operations Symposium planned for fall 2021. This event would provide faculty the opportunity to give micro-presentations about their research leading to collaborative work that contributes to the three pillars guiding Coastal Operations’ vision: Understanding the Ocean and Coasts, Improving Coastal Resilience, and Supporting the Blue Economy.

“While we decided to postpone the Symposium due to continuing COVID-19 concerns, the Faculty and Staff Development Awards were an important complementary component we wanted to maintain,” said Breland. “These awards represent an investment in the continued success of our highly qualified faculty and staff by providing needed funds for individual and collaborative research, travel, professional development, etc.”

Coastal Operations staff were invited to submit proposals for Staff Development Awards to be used for activities such as travel, professional development, training, purchase of materials and/or equipment, etc. The maximum award amount is $1,000 for individual proposals and $2,000 for group proposals.

Eleven proposals from 16 unique staff members were received. Four of the proposals were collaborative. The committee chose to fund seven of the proposals – six individual and one collaborative. Altogether $8,000 in funding was allocated.

Staff Development Award recipients are required to submit a post-award report describing the use and impact of awarded funds.

Coastal Operations faculty were invited to submit proposals for Faculty Development Awards to be used to for activities such as materials and/or equipment purchase, travel, professional development, training, etc. The maximum awarded amount was $3,000 for individual proposals and $5,000 for group proposals.

Nine proposals were submitted, and the Committee chose to fund all nine – five individual and four collaborative. Altogether, $33,500 in faculty development funding was awarded.

Staff awards included:

Laura E. Blackmon – Awarded $1,000 in funding for a professional retreat for all Marine Education Center staff members.

“The staff development retreat will have a twofold impact on the MEC and the University. First, the MEC staff will fortify team bonds and enhance understanding of workplace expectations to deliver exceptional participant experiences during MEC programming. Second, the University will benefit from a staff retreat that will provide structured time for long-range strategic planning at the MEC.”



Colette Byrnes – Awarded $1,000 in funding for attendance at the Association of Collegiate Conference & Event Directors, International (ACCED-I) conference in Atlanta, GA.

The ACCED-I conference will provide trainings and discussions on how events are handled at colleges and universities across the United States. This is an opportunity to learn best practices from other institutions and engage in valuable networking. Event Services has also prioritized unit funding to allow their Graduate Assistant, Nikeshia Hunter, to also attend the conference and gain valuable professional development and experience.



Marci Calcote – Awarded $1,000 in funding to purchase an iPad

Purchasing an iPad will allow Marci to transition from her desk to the One Stop easily allowing for better service to students in the One Stop and assistance in training for the Student Service Specialists. Additionally, Marci will be able to transition to other spaces during high-volume events such as Orientation and others.



Stacy Henley – Awarded $1,000 in funding for attendance at the 2022 Women in Higher Education Mississippi Network (WHEMN) conference in Oxford, MS.

The conference provides tips and strategies around becoming even more efficient and effective in the workplace. WHEM provides an opportunity to join peers in an atmosphere built on collaborative support and experiential sharing.



Tiffany Kersten – Awarded $1,000 in funding for attendance at the Envisioning a Student-Centered Future conference in Denver, CO.

The conference provides a wealth of learning opportunities surrounding advisement strategies, online learning, adult degree programs, retention, and professionalism, all of which will benefit Tiffany, and the Advisement Center greatly.



Mary Maner and Dylan Tyner – Awarded $2,000 in funding for attendance at the National Career Development (NCDA) Career Practitioner Institute 2022 Conference.

The 2022 conference focuses on “Career Development Strategies for Marginalized Groups” and will benefit the ongoing collaboration between Career Services and Advisement & Recruitment, which includes outreach ad sharing of resources between the University and underserved communities in coastal Mississippi.



Joyce Powell – Awarded $1,000 in funding for attendance at the 2022 Women in Higher Education Mississippi Network (WHEMN) conference in Oxford, MS.

Attendance at WHEMN will help Joyce further develop her skills and perform even more effectively in her new role as Assistant Director of the School of Leadership. The conference will provide exposure to other practitioners and their best practices and allow her to brainstorm new topics and ideas to share with others at Southern Miss.



Faculty awards included: