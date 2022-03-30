Gazebo Gazette

Rising seniors from Long Beach, Pass Christian and West Harrison High Schools have been selected by their counselors to attend American Legion Boys State this summer.

LBHS delegates are David Anderson, Hayes Johnson, and Stokley Sawyer. PCHS has selected Bowen Cai and Randy Vu. Taylor Brennen and Brandon Talbot will represent WHHS.

Forty-nine states and the District of Columbia conduct a Boys State program annually and more than 28,000 young men participate in these civic workshops each year.

Mississippi’s session will be held on the campus of the University of Mississippi from May 29th to June 4th.

The purpose of American Legion Boys State is to identify young leaders and to instill in them constructive attitudes toward the American form of government.

Through the week-long program, the young delegates learn how city, county and state governments function by actually doing the job themselves.

Eligibility for all Boys State delegates requires them to be juniors in high school. This allows the young man the opportunity to apply his “practical experience” in government to his senior year in high school.

The program demonstrates that a democracy needs an intelligent citizenry and a moral, honest and impartial administration responsive to the will of the people.

Boys State should be thought of as a mythical 51st State with the Constitution, Statutes and Ordinances constructed by its delegates to govern themselves.

LBHS photo (L to R) : Charles Martinek/Donnie Levens American Legion Post 1995; Delegates David Anderson and Stokley Sawyer; Connie Tucker/LBHS Career Center; Delegate Hayes Johnson; and Rachel Lacy/LBHS Counselor

PCHS photo (L to R) : Charles Martinek/Donnie Levens American Legion Post 1995; Delegates Boven Cai and Randy Vu; PCHS counselors Emily Snell and Paige Cobb; and Ray Chavaree/Donnie Levens American Legion Post 1995.

WHHS photo (L to R) MSG Frank Heinzeroth/WHHS JROTC; Charles Martinek/Donnie Levens American Legion Post 1995; Delegates Brandon Talbot and Taylor Brennen; and Ray Chavaree/Donnie Levens American Legion Post 1995.