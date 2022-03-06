by Calvin Ishee, Associate Publisher

Long time Pass Christian resident Franchelle Daniels was selected by the Pass Christian Board of Alderman (BOA) to serve on the Pass Christian School Board.

There were three applicants interviewed by the Board which included current Pass Christian School Board member Halle Ricketts, Candace Blake Hall and Daniels.

Board of Alderman members were given an opportunity to personally interview all three candidates on February 24, 2022 and were given until 2 pm on Tuesday to submit their votes. Candidates were ranked in order of one through three with the candidate receiving the lowest score would be appointed to the School Board.

Ms. Daniels received 8 votes followed by Ms Hall with 9 votes. All of the BOA members thanked them for applying and several commented just how difficult it was going to be because all of the candidates were outstanding.

Daniels is a former employee with the City of Pass Christian and currently works as a Victim Assistance Coordinator at the District Attorney’s Office, 2nd Circuit Court District of Mississippi-Harrison, Hancock and Stone Counties.

She also serves as an Adjunct Professor for William Carey College where she teaches various courses.

Daniels attended Tuesday’s Pass Christian Board of Alderman meeting where she was joined by her 87 year old father, Harold Daniels who is a life long resident of Pass Christian and her nephew, Alex Lewis.

The Board voted unanimously to approve Ms. Daniels school board appointment.

She commented, “I am honored that the Board chose me to be a member of the Pass Christian School Board. As a 1989 graduate, I take great pride in being a Pirate. I have in my office at work, my framed diploma from Pass Christian High School, watermarks and all from Hurricane Katrina. It has my Cousin Adrian Swanier’s signature on it and It reminds me of resiliency. It reminds me that although small, Pass Christian is big at heart. I look forward to serving on the board.”

Daniels will begin serving at the March 2022 School Board meeting and will serve until March 2027.