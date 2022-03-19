Gazebo Gazette

Thousands of visitors who arrive and depart from the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport will be greeted by student-generated works of art displayed on a first-of-its-kind Youth Art Wall installation.

More than 20 original pieces, created by Coast Episcopal School students representing Kindergarten through Sixth Grades will be on display for at least the next 12 months, according to Stacey Hardy, Art Instructor at the independent school located in Long Beach.

Based on the theme “Artists Who Inspire Artists,” each composition is connected to a historical or contemporary artist. The school’s fledgling student artists chose famous masters such as Frida Kahlo, Pablo Picasso, Claude Monet, Georgia O’Keeffe, Sheila Hicks, Alma Thomas, Kurt Schwitters, Huichol artisans, and Leila Jeffrey as the sources for their creative inspiration.

According to statistics provided by airport officials, more than 638,200 passengers were served by Mississippi’s Gulf Coast international airport in 2021.

“While our students are accustomed to having their work displayed throughout our school, including in our on-campus art gallery, and in their own homes, having their works on display in such a highly visible setting is a rare, wonderful opportunity,” said Hardy.

The professional installation of the student contributions was made possible due to a sponsorship from the Scialdone Law Firm of Gulfport.