by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher

With the cold winds and the salty weather brewing through the Mike Rutledge Stadium Tuesday night, the Long Beach Bearcats (7-5) baseball team needed a walk-off bunt to break the seventh inning tie and earn a victory over the George County Rebels.

As only four hits, three walks, and five batters were hit from the mound, Long Beach Senior Pitcher Cameron Fennell tossed 6 innings, not allowing an earned run with 6 strikeouts.

“I don’t think Cameron had his best stuff tonight, but he was tough enough to help us win and compete with every pitch,” said second year Long Beach High School Head Baseball Coach Garrett LaRosa. “I thought offensively, we had great at bats, but not good swings. We had a chance to win at the end and we got it done, so I’m really proud of the boys for that.”

Although a few hiccups from the mound on both sides, the Bearcats scored the first run in the bottom of the fourth with Long Beach Senior Charlie Starita knocking in Wesley Watson on a 2-0ut, RBI single.

Fennell threw a passed ball in the top of the 6th, which allowed the Rebels their only run, but Long Beach Senior Brendon Tillman came to the mound in the top of the seventh to get three quick outs.

The Bearcats outfielder Ashton Schepens drew a walk, then advanced to second on an error by George County pitcher. Long Beach Infielder Jake Thomas laid down a bunt that was misplayed by the Rebels bringing home Schepens and securing the victory.

Fennell and Starita had the only two hits for Long Beach, but Seniors Harrison Bull and Amiri Williams both reached base twice.

Tillman earned the victory, pitching one inning and striking out one.