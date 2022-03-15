by Calvin Ishee, Associate Publisher

At the October 19, 2021 Board meeting the Board unanimously approved an Emergency Declaration regarding the unsafe condition of the bridge on North Street between Seal and Fleitas Avenue.

An inspection of the bridge determined this bridge was in unsatisfactory condition and would need to be totally replaced.

Just this past week work has begun to demolish and replace the bridge which is located on one of the main thoroughfares of the City.

In order to complete this project, a portion of North Street was closed on March 8, 2022, and detour signs were put in place beginning on March 7, 2022. According to the City, the bridge replacement project is expected to take between 6 – 8 weeks.

Residents should plan accordingly and updates will be provided as they arise.