Jasmine Nguyen won 1st in the state, earning a gold medal, in the Repurpose and Redesign event where she created a puffer jacket from old blankets and bedding. Participants select a used fashion, home, or other postconsumer item to repurpose into a new product. Participants will create a brand-new product.

Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) is a career and technical student organization which functions as an integral part of the Family and Consumer Sciences education curriculum and operates within the school system. It provides opportunities for active student participation at local, state, and national levels. Students from Pass Christian High School had the opportunity to attend the Mississippi State FCCLA Conference in Jackson, MS on March 9-11.

At the state conference, students competed in various STAR (Students Taking Action with Recognition) events. STAR Events, in which members are recognized for proficiency and achievement in chapter and individual projects, leadership skills, and career preparation, offer individual skill development and application of learning through the following activities:

Cooperative—teams work to accomplish specific goals

Individualized—an individual member works alone to accomplish specific goals

Competitive—individual or team performance is measured by an established set of criteria

Alyssa Ausmer earned a gold medal by placing first in Promote and Publicize FCCLA, sharing her FCCLA Week marketing campaign.

STAR Events promote the FCCLA Mission to focus on the multiple roles of family member, wage earner, and community leader.

Each event is designed to help members develop specific lifetime skills in character development, creative and critical thinking, interpersonal communication, practical knowledge, and career preparation.

The belief that everyone can be successful is the foundation of these events. Cooperation and competition are stressed in positive, constructive ways. Respect and interaction between youth and adults are fostered by establishing teams of adult and youth evaluators and event managers.

Students scoring in the top positions within their category qualify to represent the State of Mississippi at the 2022 National FCCLA Conference in San Diego, CA this summer.