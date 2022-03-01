Gazebo Gazette

Art in the Pass returns the weekend of April 2 – 3, 2022, with fine arts, live music, food and more, all in a beautiful setting overlooking the beaches of the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

The event takes place from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. each day in scenic War Memorial Park in Pass Christian, Mississippi. Showcasing a variety of media–including painting, sculpture, photography, printmaking and pottery–this annual, vetted fine arts festival features 75 artists from 10 states.

Now in its 24th year, Art in the Pass attracts 10,000 visitors from across the region. Admission is free.

War Memorial Park is located between Fleitas and Davis avenues on E Scenic Drive in Pass Christian. For more details, visit www.ArtinthePass.com or the Art in the Pass Facebook page.

Proceeds from Art in the Pass support art education in Mississippi Gulf Coast schools. In 2019, Art in the Pass awarded over $28,000 in scholarships and school grants to participating schools in Harrison and Hancock counties.

Monetary awards included three scholarships to graduating seniors pursuing art-related careers, as well as grants designated to fund art programs in high schools in Harrison and Hancock counties as well as the Pass Christian School District and the Pass Christian Boys and Girls Club.

Each artist in the festival contributes one piece to the silent auction, and proceeds from the auction and the on-site donation box fund the scholarships and grants. The student art show will take place on Sunday, April 3, and the winners of this year’s scholarships will be announced at 1 p.m.

In addition, the Celebrate the Gulf Marine Education Festival is also held in the park Saturday until 3 pm. The event includes a Jr. fishing rodeo and more than 25 exhibits related to the wise use, preservation and conservation of our valuable aquatic and coastal resources.

The Audubon Society will host hands-on nature activities and demonstrations on Sunday. All events are free.

In 2015, Art in the Pass was selected as an official AAA Southern Traveler Travel Treasure by the AAA Association. AAA Southern Traveler magazine is read by more than 290,000 frequent travelers, and each bimonthly issue features a series of four to six unique Southern attractions.

For more information regarding Art in the Pass, please contact event chair Betty Sparkman at 703.980.3376 / bdsparkman@gmail.com or Lisa Eveleigh at 919.265.4526 or lgeveleigh@gmail.com.