Gazebo Gazette

Recently, the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) named the 2022 Parents of the Year for the four congressional districts in the state. Dawn Albert; mother of three currently enrolled in the Pass Christian School District, was announced as having won the Parent of the Year for the fourth congressional district.

Research has repeatedly shown that parental involvement is a critical factor in determining the academic success of students.

As part of the annual Parent of the Year program, MDE asks each district to select an outstanding parent who has made a significant impact on school improvement efforts in the school district.

The committee reviewed numerous applications submitted by school districts and selected a Parent of the Year finalist from each of the four congressional districts. From those four district winners, the 2022 Parent of the Year is determined.

“She is committed to our schools and always willing to go the extra mile to make sure our children have the things they need,” said Pass Christian School District Superintendent Dr. Carla Evers. “She volunteers countless hours and is a great example of what we mean when we say that learning is a shared responsibility.”

Albert was nominated by the Pass Christian School District for her caring and nurturing personality, dependability and hard work. She has six children, including three currently in the district.

Evers expressed, “Our schools are amazing because we have parents like her who partner with us to do great things for our children.”