Gazebo Gazette

Anthony Wilson was named on Tuesday, February 1, 2021, as the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce, Inc.’s 2022 recipient of the Pat Santucci “Spirit of the Coast” award. The award was presented in front of a crowd of nearly 600 attendees at the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce, Inc.’s Annual Meeting held at the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino.

Wilson is chairman, president, and CEO of Mississippi Power. Mississippi Power is a subsidiary of Southern Company – one of the nation’s largest energy companies. He earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Mississippi State University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Southern Mississippi. He is also a graduate of the Oxford University Advanced Management Program as well as Leadership Mississippi.

“Anthony Wilson is the epitome of a community leader. Though his plate is full of many corporate responsibilities, he continues to give his time and expertise to many organizations in Mississippi. The Chamber is thrilled to recognize him today,” said Adele Lyons, CEO of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce.

Wilson has led numerous nonprofit, business and community organizations making a significant and lasting impact in economic development, education, and the overall quality of life for this region. As chairman of the Mississippi Aquarium Foundation, he and his board exceeded their $10 million goal, garnering more than $15 million from across Mississippi and neighboring states.

Passionate about workforce development and keeping bright Mississippians here in Mississippi, Wilson developed utility lineman programs at each community college in Mississippi Power’s service territory and has established an internship program with the state’s historically black colleges and universities.

As chairman of the Gulf Coast Business Council, Wilson and the organization ensured Mississippi’s coastal counties were the primary recipients of hundreds of millions of BP Settlement Funds, working very closely with the state legislature.

But perhaps the most significant of all Wilson’s leadership achievements in Mississippi occurred during his role as chairman of the Mississippi Economic Council. Under Wilson’s leadership, the organization garnered more than 1,000 businesses and individuals to support the legislature making the historic votes to change the divisive state flag that had flown since 1894. The change was overwhelmingly supported by Mississippians. The new inclusive design has changed perceptions about the state and enhanced its image globally.

Wilson is known for his strong faith and commitment to his family. Wilson and his wife Tonya have three daughters, Meghan, Katie and Natalie. He is active in his church as he and Tonya lead a Life Group for young married couples at First Baptist Church Gulfport.